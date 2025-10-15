California Main Street Conference Taking Over Downtown SLO For The First Time

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - An annual event for leaders in commercial district revitalization with a focus on the Main Street Approach is being held for the first time over the next three days in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Exhibits, presentations, and networking opportunities are filling the next three days in downtown SLO at iconic spots like the Palm Theatre, SLO Museum of Art, and Mission Plaza.

Key trends, best practices, and cutting-edge strategies for various facets of economic development including housing, tourism, promotion, and streetscape improvements are covered throughout the conference.

The SLO county Chamber of Commerce’s mixer at Mission Plaza Wednesday evening concluded the conference’s kick-off day with brand-new tables and chairs, adding even more vibrance to the heart of downtown.

For more information about the conference including a full schedule, event maps, and registration, visit the California Main Street website by clicking here.

