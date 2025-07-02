Nipomo man arrested after allegedly intentionally hitting another man after road rage exchange

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 37-year-old Nipomo man was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly intentionally hit a pedestrian after a road rage incident.

On June 27, around 11:18 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Broad Street for a reported collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian stated a press release Wednesday from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Arriving officers determined that the pedestrian, a 36-year-old San Luis Obispo man, was intentionally hit after a road rage incident that started on Highway 101 shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Witness statements and video evidence showed that the two men had "exchanged hand gestures and words" while stuck in traffic and the San Luis Obispo man had pulled off of the highway at Broad Street and parked in the 500 block detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the 37-year-old Nipomo man followed the San Luis Obispo man and attempted to run him over after he had exited his parked vehicle.

The 36-year-old jumped out of the way and avoided being struck, but the driver reversed his truck and deliberately backed into the San Luis Obispo man, pinning him against his own truck explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The San Luis Obispo man had minor to moderate injuries and later sought medical care at a local hospital added the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The Nipomo man fled the scene, but not before a witness on Broad Street took a photo of his vehicle as it left and when officers checked the license plate, it indicated the registered owner was a 37-year-old resident of Nipomo shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Detectives located the 37-year-old in Nipomo and he was booked into the San Luis Obispo County jail on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon and a felony vandalism charge stated the San Luis Obispo Police Department.