San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews on the scene of five-acre vegetation fire off East Pozo Road Thursday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
New
today at 1:28 pm
Published 1:38 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a five-acre vegetation fire near the 5000 block of East Pozo Road Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the flames are largely confined to grasses in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

