Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams responded to 11-acre vegetation fire along Cripple Creek Road north of Creston

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 12:55 pm
Published 12:59 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to an 11-acre vegetation fire that threatened a nearby structure at one point near the 700 block of Cripple Creek Road north of Creston Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the fire was stopped around 1:17 p.m. and the fire was fully contained about ten minutes later.

Flames were largely contained to grasses in the area as fire crews battled the fire from the ground and air detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Creston
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content