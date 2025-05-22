Fire teams responded to 11-acre vegetation fire along Cripple Creek Road north of Creston

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to an 11-acre vegetation fire that threatened a nearby structure at one point near the 700 block of Cripple Creek Road north of Creston Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the fire was stopped around 1:17 p.m. and the fire was fully contained about ten minutes later.

Flames were largely contained to grasses in the area as fire crews battled the fire from the ground and air detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.