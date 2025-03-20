Cal Poly issues Community Notice announcing the Death of Student Aubrey Murray

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – California Polytechnic State University shared its condolences Wednesday in an campus-wide announcement regarding the passing of electrical engineering student, Aubrey Murray.

A 'Leadership Announcement' said the senior passed away on Sunday, March 16th. The university did not disclose Murray's cause of death, but is "in touch with Aubrey’s family and is extending its full support to them and her friends."

'Leadership Announcements' are messages sent to students and the campus community from the Office of Student Affairs to notify the student population, the Office of the Dean Students also has a dedicated In Memoriam page to remember Cal Poly students who have passed.

Aubrey Murray was described as a brilliant student, who was always active and engaged, and particularly enjoyed hands-on learning opportunities. She had recently become a member of the Cal Poly Climbing Club.

Cal Poly students can seek support and resources at Counseling Services (Building 27), by calling Counseling and Psychological Services at (805)-756-2511, or emailing counseling@calpoly.edu.