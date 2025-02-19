Former Cal Poly resident advisor sentenced to seven years four months for on-campus sexual assault

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that former Cal Poly resident advisor Alexis Alejandro was sentenced to seven years four months after he pled guilty to felony charges of assault with intent to commit a sex crime and burglary.

Alejandro will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and both of his offenses count as strikes under California's Three Strikes Law noted the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the sentencing Wednesday.

During his guilty plea, Alejandro also admitted to three aggravating factors:

The sexual assault survivor in this case was particularly vulnerable

The manner in which he perpetrated the crimes indicated planning, sophistication, or professionalism

That he exploited a position of trust or confidence to commit his charged crimes

On Sep. 7, 2024, a female student awoke in her dorm room on Cal Poly's San Luis Obispo campus around 3 a.m. to find her then-resident advisor inside of her room without permission detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, when the student, only identified in court documents as Confidential Victim, screamed, Alejandro put his hand over her mouth before fleeing the dark room.

He was not immediately identified, but the Cal Poly University Police Department quickly established that Alejandro had accessed the student's room using a master key card accessible to Cal Poly resident advisors explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The student submitted a written impact statement that was read during Alejandro's sentencing that stated in part, "I have recovered from the bruises that were caused by the physical struggle with [Alejandro], but there are still things I struggle with every day".

The case was investigated by the Cal Poly University Police Department with the assistance of the District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard of the District Attorney's Sex Crimes Prosecution Unit shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"Our college campuses should be a place of safety for all who live there, not a place where students live in fear of being assaulted," said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. "The traumatic impact of the defendant’s predatory crime on this college student victim was horrific and inexcusable – well deserving of this prison sentence."