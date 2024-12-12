Paso Robles pair arrested for felony attempted arson

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Two Paso Robles residents, a 26-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, were arrested for felony attempted arson and conspiracy on Wednesday.

On Dec. 4, around 10:52 p.m., a report was given to law enforcement identifying a 26-year-old woman and describing her vehicle who was threatening to hurt a woman she knew at a home in the 1700 block of Corralitos Avenue stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the residence and found a small fire burning in the middle of the street and watched a vehicle matching the provided description leaving the area detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officer put out the small fire and located a bottle filled with gasoline near the front door of the home where the woman who had been threatened was staying explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the fire was likely a homemade wick that had fallen out of the bottle filled with gasoline as it was being thrown at the home.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle they had watched leave the area near the intersection of Osos and Buchon and arrested the 26-year-old woman driving and a 19-year-old man who was a passenger shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

After further investigation, officers found an unused "Molotov Cocktail" similar to the one discovered at the home and both the 26-year-old and the 19-year-old were arrested and booked on the following charges:

PC 455-Attempted Arson {Felony}

PC 182(a)(1)-Conspiracy {Felony}

PC 453(a)-Possession of Explosives, Flammable Matter {Felony}

PC 18710(a)-Possession of a Destructive Device {Felony}

Both remain in custody and bail for each has been set at $300,000 added the San Luis Obispo Police Department.