San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responding to quarter-acre vegetation fire along Highway 46 east of Cholame

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 12:36 pm
Published 12:41 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a quarter-acre fire along eastbound Highway 46 east of Cholame and the interchange with Highway 41.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the forward progress of the flames was stopped around 12:39 p.m. and the fire was fully contained about 1:06 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

