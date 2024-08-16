Skip to Content
Overturned big rig closes northbound Highway 101 north of Paso Robles Friday

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services
today at 10:32 am
Published 10:46 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – An overturned big rig caused the closure of all northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of the Highway 46 exchange Friday.

At 10:31 a.m., Caltrans District 5 shared that the big rig is upright and the transportation agency may do some guardrail repairs, but there is currently no estimate on reopening northbound Highway 101.

Northbound travelers are being diverted off of Highway 101 at Spring Street until the highway is reopened detailed Caltrans District 5.

