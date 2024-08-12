Habitat for Humanity SLO invites community to volunteer

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo is asking volunteers for help in its projects.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) is seeking volunteers of all ages and skill sets to support its Home Preservation, Affordable Housing, and Neighborhood Revitalization programs. Opportunities are available throughout the county, seven days a week, in ReStores, new home construction, grant writing and more. Registration is easy at www.habitatslo.org.

“We’re in the home stretch on the 9 new houses on Vine Street in Paso Robles, so we’re seeking volunteers all 7 days of the week,” said Colleen Stefanek, Habitat SLO Marketing and Volunteer Coordinator. “Painting, flooring, landscaping – there’s something for everyone. No experience is necessary.” For questions regarding upcoming opportunities, contact Colleen at 805-538-1881 or colleen@habitatslo.org.

Habitat SLO has a wide range of volunteer opportunities for all skill levels and physical capabilities. “We are also looking for administrative volunteers, fundraising committee members, and individuals to help find and write grants,” said Dawn Smith, Director of Development. “If you are committed to helping senior citizens safely age in place, increasing affordable housing options, and building healthy communities, reach out to me at dawn@habitatslo.org or 805-316-1192. Join us in building hope in SLO County.”

Habitat SLO operates 2 ReStores in the county, one in San Luis Obispo and one in Paso Robles. ReStores are a unique retail concept that offers an extensive range of new and gently used appliances, furniture, building materials, tools, and more. By repurposing these items, the ReStore not only reduces waste but also provides affordable alternatives for those looking to furnish their homes or complete DIY projects.

“We're always looking for greeters and volunteers for our two ReStores,” said Stefanek. “Both ReStores are open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 A.M. and 5 P.M.”

For more information and updates on volunteering opportunities, visit www.habitatslo.org or follow Habitat SLO on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Habitat SLO is a Habitat for Humanity International Affiliate. To make a difference in the lives of local neighbors in need, supporters are encouraged to donate to Habitat for Humanity SLO County at www.habitatslo.org. Gifts stay local and can be made in honor or memory of friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

About Habitat for Humanity SLO County

Habitat for Humanity SLO County is a non-profit organization that brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

Since 1997, we have built, repaired, and rehabilitated houses throughout San Luis Obispo County. We believe in a world where everyone has a decent place to live. By building and improving homes, we create strong and stable communities. Habitat for Humanity SLO County strives to make decent, sustainable, and affordable housing a reality for all.

