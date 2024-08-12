Crews responding to quarter-acre fire threatening one structure northeast of Paso Robles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a quarter-acre vegetation fire currently threatening one building in the 5000 block of Awaken Pl. northeast of Paso Robles.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, with one structure in the area threatened by the fire, a larger response, including aircraft and heavy equipment, has been dedicated to Monday's response.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.