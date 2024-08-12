Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Crews responding to quarter-acre fire threatening one structure northeast of Paso Robles

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:39 pm
Published 4:47 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a quarter-acre vegetation fire currently threatening one building in the 5000 block of Awaken Pl. northeast of Paso Robles.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, with one structure in the area threatened by the fire, a larger response, including aircraft and heavy equipment, has been dedicated to Monday's response.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
paso robles
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content