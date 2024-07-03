Fire crews extinguished a 3.93-acre grass fire at the Cuesta Grade summit Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire teams responded to a 3.93-acre grass fire on the northbound side of Highway 101 near the Cuesta Grade summit Wednesday.

As of 4:05 p.m., the forward progress of the flames has been stopped and at 5:33 p.m. the fire was completely contained shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to Caltrans District 5, there is slowing traffic in the area on the northbound side and the farthest right lane (number three lane) has been closed as part of the response.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.