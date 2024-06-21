Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles Police Department detain multiple individuals involved in large fight Thursday at 1900 block of Creston Road

Paso Robles Police Department
By
Published 10:41 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Police Department officers responded to a report of a large fight in progress at the 1900 block of Creston Road at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the PRPD, officers detained multiple individuals despite no arrests and an individual with an alleged firearm and several suspects fleeing the scene.

The PRPD are currently investigating the incident and those with information can contact them via phone.

Caleb Nguyen

