San Luis Obispo County

Summer changes are coming to San Luis Obispo Public Transit

today at 7:23 pm
Published 7:38 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Now through September the city is shortening hours for local bus routes.

SLO Elementary and high school students get free bus services now through August.

The City of SLO says, SLO transit provides affordable, convenient and environmentally friendly way to travel throughout the city. 

Crews are also gearing up for the return of “Concerts In The Plaza” at Mission Plaza Downtown.

Free concerts every Friday kick off tomorrow through September 6th from 5 to 8 pm.

Tony Almanza

