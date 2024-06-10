Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

New parking lot opens in Downtown San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City of San Luis Obispo added 45 new public parking spaces through a new parking lot downtown.

The City Council approved the purchase of the property for $4.8 million in November of 2023.

The newly acquired parking lot will serve employees and customers on Monterey Street in downtown San Luis Obispo. Drivers will have to pay hourly or by permit to park.

The lot will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and on Sundays from 1-9 p.m.

Tony Almanza

