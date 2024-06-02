Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Local businesses gather in Nipomo for the first ‘Grads & Dads Bazaar’ pop-up shop

NIPOMO, Calif. -- Local businesses from the Central Coast are hosting 'Grads & Dads Bazaar' a shopping pop-up at Birchwood Nipomo today.

The event gives community members an opportunity to shop small for their graduates this month and for fathers day.

The event begins at 11 am until 4 p.m. at the beer garden and plant shop on 323 W. Teft St. in Nipomo.

For more on this event stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 6 p.m. tonight.

Christina Rodriguez

