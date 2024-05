ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Mustang Waterpark near Lopez Lake is now open for the summer.

Staff tell us they have added new cabanas, a redesigned snack bar, upgraded menus, and photo-ops.

The park opened for the summer season on Saturday and is staying open through the Memorial Day weekend.

Your News Channel is getting a tour of what is new at the waterpark and will bring you a live report at 5:00 pm.