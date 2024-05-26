Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Motorcyclist dies from single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Charolais Rd. near St. Andrews Cir. intersection in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Police Department
By
today at 6:25 pm
Published 6:34 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon on Charolais Rd. near the St. Andrews Cir., according to the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD).

PRPD officers said the rider lost control, left the roadway and collided with a curb at around 4:23 p.m.

The rider was pronounced dead on the scene by the Department of Emergency Services and family members of the victim are being notified, explained the PRPD.

Those with information in this ongoing investigation are asked to contact the PRPD via phone.

Caleb Nguyen

