Brad Paisley joins California Mid-State Fair live music showcase on July 20

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – On Friday, the California Mid-State Fair announced the addition of county music superstar Brad Paisley to its live music line-up and shared the following press release about the news.

The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce Brad Paisley has been confirmed to perform on Saturday, July 20. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The show will take place at 7:30 pm in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

Ticket prices for the show are $125, $100, $70, and $50 and will go on sale Friday, May 31,

2024, starting at 10:00 am to the general public. New this year is a program called “Local

Fan of the Fair” which will allow registered local fans 1-hour early access to purchase

tickets. For more information about this early access, please visit www.MidStateFair.com.

Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website

www.MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of

any tickets purchased outside of our official channel.

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented

and decorated male solo artists. For more than 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched

showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American

Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association

Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most

successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive

years. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits,

and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1

singles. The superstar's past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide

Open Spaces!”. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.