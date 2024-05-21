California Mid-State Fair announces home brewing competition results for 2024

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair announced the winners of its 2024 Home Brew Competition Tuesday.

Below is a press release on the honorees:

(PASO ROBLES, CA) – The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Home Brew Competition sponsored by Doc’s Cellar. Central coast brewers alike were represented well with entries of all styles.

"I was duly impressed by last year's competition and yet this year the field was even stronger. There are truly many skilled homebrewers in our area and it's hard to believe that two very difficult to brew styles are atop this year's results,” says Chief Judge Jason Affourtit. “The competition in our Best of Show round was fierce, and we were fortunate to have the support of very knowledgeable judges to evaluate all the beers that were entered.”

The Fair would like to thank first year chief judge Jason Affourtit and all the judges for their time and expertise in making the competition go so smoothly. Many thanks to Doc’s Cellar for their continued support and help with the competition.

BEST OF AWARDS:

• Best of Show: Mike Meko, Arroyo Grande, Belgian Dark Strong Ale

• Reserve Best of Show: Ryan Foster, Grover Beach, Hazy IPA

For the complete list of results please visit www.MidStateFair.com.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!” Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

California Mid-State Fair