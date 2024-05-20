Downtown parking rates to decrease in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Parking rates will decrease by 25%-33% this summer, according to the City of San Luis Obispo.

The city will also eliminate free parking in parking structures.

These changes will be effective Jul. 8, 2024.

In-structure parking rates will decrease by 33% (parking rate reduced from $3/hour to $2/hour and from a maximum of $12/day to $8/day), according to the City's website.

On-street parking rates will decrease by 25% to 31%.

