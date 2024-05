SAN LUIS OBISPO,- Thursday's workshop taught bikers different things, from fixing the bottom bracket and wheel hub on a bike.

The bike workshop was held at the Bike Kitchen in SLO from 5pm-7pm.

Bike staff say the goal tonight is empowerment.

Staff say they want to make sure cyclist can become their own mechanic and fix their own bike problems.

The next workshop is planned for July.

