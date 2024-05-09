Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Mother’s were pampered at Dignity Health French Hospital today

today at 7:01 pm
Published 7:10 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- In honor of Mother's Day Dignity Health French Hospital hosted a gathering for moms in San Luis Obispo today.

Mothers and expecting moms gathered at the Copeland Pavillion Education Center for Thursday's Babie's and Bellies class with a Mother's day surprise.

Moms enjoyed lunch, massages, yoga and a little dancing.

Childbirth Educator Coordinator and Registered Nurse Tamra Winfield-Pace helped organize the event. She says it is vital for moms to build a community for educational and emotional support.

Babies and Bellies hosts classes for new moms every Thursday at noon.

Christina Rodriguez

