San Luis Obispo County

Advocate Laura Stack visits Adventist Health Sierra Vista to speak on youth substance abuse prevention

Laura Stack
today at 10:01 am
Published 10:46 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Advocate Laura Stack will visit Adventist Health Sierra Vista in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday to speak to the public about preventing youth substance abuse.

Stack focuses on the effects of marijuana, opioids and other drugs on the neurological development on teenagers.

Her passion stems from the loss of her own son who died by suicide while being under the influence.

Stack said that drugs may cause mental health illnesses and suicidal thoughts.

This week she also spoke at San Luis Obispo High School for Opioid Awareness Day.

Christina Rodriguez

