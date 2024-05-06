Future Leaders of America announces summer youth leadership conference

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Future Leaders of America is hosting a youth leadership conference this summer as registration deadlines approach at the end of the month.

Below is a press release from the Future Leaders of America on the upcoming event:

Future Leaders of America is excited to announce we are currently accepting eighth graders and high school students to our Youth Leadership Conference (YLC)! It is a program focused on transforming youth into advocacy leaders! We have hosted the Youth Leadership Conferences since 1982 and 9500+ youth have participated.

This is an in-person overnight camp where students from all throughout California's Central Coast get to learn about public speaking, college, assertiveness, networking, self-esteem, art, culture, and so much more! Students also get to experience fun games, cultural activities, and new friendships collectively formed at camp. It is FREE to apply!

Session 1 is for Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Port Hueneme youth, and takes place on July 8-13, 2024. Session 2 is for Santa Barbara, Carpinteria & Oxnard youth, and takes place on August 5-10, 2024. The deadline to apply for the application is May 30th.

Future Leaders of America invites Central Coast youth to apply to this conference at the Camp Rancho El Chorro, San Luis Obispo, CA. Any youth between the ages of 13-17 who live in the Central Coast are eligible to apply.

At our Youth Leadership Conference, youth are introduced to the building blocks of leadership through workshops on public speaking, goal-setting, assertiveness, advocacy, self-esteem, and higher education. We encourage all youth from Ventura and Santa Barbara counties to apply for this amazing opportunity. This Youth Leadership Conference will help students build their leadership & potential through the following workshops:

Goal Setting: Students will learn how to set roadmaps, goals & techniques to stay motivated. Self Identity: Students will learn how to use unique traits that connect and set us apart from others in our community as a form of empowerment.

Advocacy: Students will gain skills about how to raise their voice in their personal lives, local government, and country.

Self-Esteem: Students will enhance their confidence, worth, & identity.

Public Speaking: Students will practice self-expression for a chance to win a scholarship.

College Readiness: Students will learn about the A-G process, FAFSA, and more.

Future Leaders of America