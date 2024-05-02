San Luis Obispo Library to host mini comics convention

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Library announced it will host mini comics conventions.

The library provided more information in the following press release:

All ages are invited to explore comics, artists, vendors, and more at the San Luis Obispo Library

San Luis Obispo County, CA Central Coast comics fans are invited to the annual Comix Fair at the San Luis Obispo Library Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Fair, in partnership with San Luis Obispo shops Captain Nemo and Dr. Cain’s Comics, will give visitors a “comic-con” experience locally.

“There really isn’t anything like this in our area,” said Erica Thatcher, spokesperson for the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries. “Every year, hundreds of fans come to the SLO Library in their cosplay, mingle with artists and shop owners, take selfies, and play games.”

Visitors will get a chance to meet local comic book artists Raymond Mullikin, Dan Parsons, Sara Sydnor, and Kane Lynch, and attend comic book talks and demonstrations. Fans can also check out the gaming room and photo booth.

Lord Vader and Imperial soldiers from the 501st Legion will make an appearance between 9 and 11 a.m.

Costumes are encouraged.

The event is free and family friendly. For more information about library events and County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries, visit SLOLibrary.org.