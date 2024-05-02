25 straight ‘As’ for French Hospital Medical Center

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The French Hospital Medical Center was awarded an "A" Hospital Safety Grade for the 25th consecutive time by The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group gives general hospitals a grade on over 30 measures including errors, accidents, injuries, infections and more.

“Everyone who works and volunteers at French Hospital should be so proud. French Hospital has made a clear and consistent effort to protect patients from harm," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

French Hospital is one of only 15 hospitals in the country and one of only two hospitals in California to earn an “A” Grade continuously since 2012.