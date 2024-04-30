Ernest Righetti High School students win award at San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Five students from Ernest Righetti High School won the award for Best Local Film at the 30th San Luis Obispo International Film Festival for their short film "The Purple Death".

Samuel Cornejo, Ababel Martinez, Adan Garcia, Zephyr Delute and Nathan Freeland all worked on the six-minute thriller murder mystery.

“Winning the award reassured me that I am on the right path and that I can be a filmmaker,’’ said Martinez. “I'm very happy and excited about this award and honestly, I'm a little speechless.”

"To accept the award for Best Local Film was an amazing part of the day and something I will always remember," said Cornejo. "I want to thank God for allowing me to experience this, my crew for helping me create this film, I want to thank my film teacher Mr. G for teaching me what I know, and I want to thank my parents for being there for me.”

For more information on screening listings for the film, visit the SLO Film Festival website.