Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Ernest Righetti High School students win award at San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
By
New
Published 3:13 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Five students from Ernest Righetti High School won the award for Best Local Film at the 30th San Luis Obispo International Film Festival for their short film "The Purple Death".

Samuel Cornejo, Ababel Martinez, Adan Garcia, Zephyr Delute and Nathan Freeland all worked on the six-minute thriller murder mystery.

“Winning the award reassured me that I am on the right path and that I can be a filmmaker,’’ said Martinez. “I'm very happy and excited about this award and honestly, I'm a little speechless.”

"To accept the award for Best Local Film was an amazing part of the day and something I will always remember," said Cornejo. "I want to thank God for allowing me to experience this, my crew for helping me create this film, I want to thank my film teacher Mr. G for teaching me what I know, and I want to thank my parents for being there for me.”

For more information on screening listings for the film, visit the SLO Film Festival website.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
award
ernest righetti high school
KEYT
san luis obispo film festival
SANTA MARIA
student film

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content