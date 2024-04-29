Nipomo man sentenced to nine years plus 15 years to life for murder and DUI causing great bodily injury

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Monday that Patrick Wayne McDuffee Jr. of Nipomo has been sentenced to nine years, plus 15 years to life in state prison for murder and DUI causing injury charges.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to murdering 72-year-old Glenn Howard Owens and severely injuring his wife Susan Margaret Owens after crashing into them while under the influence of drugs, according to the SLO County DA's Office.

McDuffee Jr. had a prior conviction for DUI of drugs that caused serious bodily harm in 2010 under the state's Three Strikes Law, detailed the SLO County DA's Office.

McDuffee Jr. killed Mr. Owens on Aug. 6, 2021, after he failed to turn properly on San Luis Bay Drive, crashing into Owens' van and injuring Mrs. Owens in the process, explained the SLO County DA's Office.

McDuffee Jr. already had four prior DUI convictions, two of which were felonies including one that nearly killed another motorist in a 2010 rear-end crash, according to the SLO County DA's Office.

The Nipomo resident was under the influence of multiple prescription drugs at the time of the crash and was prosecuted on second-degree murder charges due to his history, detailed the SLO County DA's Office.

The 34-year-old also completed an intensive DUI course on the dangers of said actions before the incident which also contributed to his eventual conviction, explained the SLO County DA's Office.