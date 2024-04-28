Paso Robles Police officers provide aid in armed carjacking at Oak Street’s 3400 block Saturday night

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Police officers contacted a victim of an armed carjacking at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD).

The PRPD said the victim had his car taken by force from five masked men, two of whom had handguns and one with a knife, according to the PRPD.

The PRPD reported that the Atascadero Police Department helped find the stolen vehicle in their city and provided surveillance on the vehicle before the PRPD processed the car for evidence.

All suspects remain outstanding and the investigation is ongoing, according to the PRPD.

Those with information are advised to call the PRPD at 805-237-6464.