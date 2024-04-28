Man dies from single-vehicle crash at 1400 block of E. Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande Saturday morning

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Arroyo Grande Police Department (AGPD) officers pronounced a man dead after a single-vehicle crash at the 1400 block of E. Grande Ave. in Arroyo Grande early Saturday, according to the AGPD.

AGPD officers found the 52-year-old Arroyo Grande resident unconscious and without a pulse around 5:30 a.m. and immediately began life-saving efforts after removing him from the vehicle, explained the AGPD.

The AGPD turned over life-saving efforts to San Luis Ambulance but attempts to save the man's life were unsuccessful, detailed the AGPD.

Investigations are ongoing for the cause of death for the incident, according to the AGPD.