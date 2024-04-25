French Hospital Medical Center’s ‘Share the Hope’ event raises $464,000 to support cancer patients

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The French Hospital Medical Center Foundation announced its “Share the Hope” event raised $464,000 to support cancer patients, and funds will allow the Hearst Cancer Resource Center to provide vital support to local cancer patients and their families.

The organization provided more information in the following press release:

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA – April 24, 2024 – The French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC) Foundation is proud to announce that the 15th annual “Share the Hope” event, held on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Hearst Ranch, raised more than $464,000 to benefit the Hearst Cancer Resource Center (HCRC) at French Hospital.

“Funds raised will support the HCRC Endowment, which provides vital long term support for the HCRC, allowing its programs and services to continue providing comfort, support, and information to cancer patients and their families, regardless of their ability to pay for services, for many years to come,” said Patrick Caster, CEO & President, French Hospital Medical Center.

More than 180 guests were treated to a champagne reception by the famous Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle, followed by a gourmet dinner at the historic Hearst Ranch Dairy Barn, featuring an exciting live auction and live music. Over the past 14 years, “Share the Hope” has raised more than $4.8 million to benefit HCRC programs and services. The event is hosted each year by Steve and Barbara Hearst. The Hearst family have been instrumental supporters of the HCRC since its inception in 2008.

“Our community is incredibly generous and dedicated to sustaining the HCRC, as evidenced with the outpouring of support at the event,” said FHMC Chief Philanthropy Officer, Tessa Espinoza. “It is our privilege to provide healing, education and critical resources for cancer patients and their families through the Hearst Cancer Resource Center.”

The HCRC collaborates with community and physician partners to provide supportive and educational services necessary for cancer patients to understand their disease, manage treatment, and maintain dignity and quality of life throughout all aspects of their cancer experience. The Hearst Cancer Resource Center compassionately supports nearly 10,000 patients battling cancer each year with over 30 programs including support groups, wellness classes, educational workshops and lectures, nurse navigation, social work consults, bilingual navigation, registered dietician consults, and transportation services.

To learn more or donate to the Hearst Cancer Resource Center, please visit www.supportfrenchhospital.org/hcrc.