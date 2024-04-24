SLO County Air Pollution Control District announces 2024 Clean Air Rooms Program

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The SLO County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) announced it will be instating a 2024 Clean Air Rooms Program.

APCD provided more information in the following press release:

SLO County APCD Countywide Clean Air Rooms Program

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, – The SLO County Air Pollution Control District (SLO County APCD) is announcing the 2024 Clean Air Rooms Program. This program will provide approximately 390 high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) purifiers on a first-come, first-served basis to income-eligible residents across San Luis Obispo County.

Over the past several years, SLO County residents have seen increased exposure to wildfire smoke and particulate matter from blowing dust. These fine particles can affect respiratory and cardiovascular systems and are especially harmful to people with pre-existing conditions, young children, elderly and pregnant women. During a wildfire event or blowing dust event, the best protection for your health is to stay indoors as much as possible and when smoke is present – the need to keep indoor air clean is especially important. In a well-sealed indoor environment, HEPA devices can reduce particulate matter by more than 90%.

The SLO County APCD is excited for the opportunity to serve the community with this program and reduce potential health effects from harmful exposure to particulate matter.

To qualify, residents must complete an online application and provide the following:

Documents showing proof of residency in SLO County (utility bill, driver’s license, other official mail). Please note - only one device will be given out per address. Income-eligibility documents. This can be done by numerous methods and a complete list is available on the SLO County APCD website.

Applicants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and following application approval, they should receive their air purifier right to their home within 30 days.

If you are unable to access a computer or mobile device to complete the application, you may visit the SLO County APCD office at 3433 Roberto Court for assistance. Additionally, the website to complete the application can also be accessed by local libraries across SLO County.

Want more information on the Clean Air Room Pilot Program and see if you are eligible? Visit the APCD website SLOCleanAir.org/community/clean-air-rooms.php. To see current air quality conditions and forecasts for SLO County or your neighborhood, visit us at SLOCleanAir.org. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram!