San Luis Obispo Water Polo Club honored with Brenda Villa Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Water Polo Club announced it has been honored with the Brenda Villa Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award.

The organization provided more information in the following press release:

San Luis Obispo Water Polo Club Honored with Prestigious Brenda Villa Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards - Central Zone

San Luis Obispo, CA – April 24, 2024 – The San Luis Obispo Water Polo Club (SLOWPC) is thrilled to announce its recognition as the 2023 Zone Award Winner for the Brenda Villa Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award. This esteemed accolade is presented by USA Water Polo in honor of legendary Olympian Brenda Villa, celebrating significant contributions toward advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the sport of water polo.

In addition to the club’s achievement, SLOWPC board member and coach, Gregory Francisco Gillett, has also been distinguished as a 2023 Zone Award Winner. Both the club and Coach Gillett have been instrumental in developing initiatives that significantly enhance diversity, support equity, and foster inclusivity across all teams.

“For the past several years, our club has been intentional in creating authentic diversity in a historically privileged sport. Aligning ourselves with San Luis Coastal’s commitment to equity and the growth of middle school athletics, we have acted with urgency and will continue to do so. The result of the work we have done so far has been so very good,” Gillett says.

These awards are a testament to the ongoing commitment of USA Water Polo to cultivate an inclusive culture within the sport, recognizing individuals and teams that actively champion programs to boost access and encourage participation from diverse groups.

For more details on the 2023 USA Water Polo Zone Award winners, please visit https://usawaterpolo.org/news/2024/2/14/general-2023-usa-water-polo-zone-award-winners-announced.aspx

About San Luis Obispo Water Polo Club:

The San Luis Obispo Water Polo Club is dedicated to promoting the sport of water polo through a comprehensive approach that includes athlete development, community engagement, and advocacy for diversity and inclusivity in sports. For more information: www.slowaterpolo.org.