Atascadero man sentenced to 70 years to life for child molestation of two victims

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – District Attorney for San Luis Obispo County Dan Dow announced Christopher Wayne Clark to 70 years to life in state prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to five counts of child molestation against two children.



These repeated crimes while both children were under the age of 14 occurred between 2001 and 2005 and again from 2010 to 2012 in Atascadero, according to the SLOC DA's office.

“The survivors of these terrible crimes suffered in silence for many years - waiting for the day that this predator would be held accountable. Today their courage in reporting, and fortitude in seeing this through, has resulted in accountability and the stark reality that the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison where he can never abuse another child,” said Deputy District Attorney Kimberly R. Dittrich.