City of Paso Robles to celebrate grand opening of new Barney Schwartz Park pump track Saturday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The City of Paso Robles and Paso Robles REC Foundation will host a celebration for the grand opening of the new Barney Schwartz Park pump track on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, opportunities for riders to test the new tracks and free activities including a bike safety booth for a chance to win a BMX bike.

“The Pump Track at Barney Schwartz Park is a place where everyone can come together,” said Angelica Fortin, Director of Community Services for the City of Paso Robles. “It is our hope that this track will become a community hub, fostering connection, laughter and shared experiences among all ages for many years to come. We are grateful to the Paso Robles REC Foundation for their generosity and vision to bring this new amenity to riders from our region and beyond.”

The new track is the only one of its kind within 150 miles with two separate tracks for both beginners and intermediate riders.

Small looping asphalt trail systems make up the new track designed to be continuously ridden without pedaling.

California Skateparks, best known for their work on the Tokyo Olympic Skatepark, designed the track that can be enjoyed by riders using non-motorized wheeled vehicles.

Funding from the REC Foundation helped cover the cost of over $500,000 to design and construct the track.

For more information on the new track, visit the Paso Robles City website.