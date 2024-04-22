Adventist Health Central Coast Service Area names new president

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Adventist Health Central Coast Service Area named Ryan Ashlock as its new president.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Ryan Ashlock has been named President of Adventist Health Central Coast Service Area, which includes two acute care hospitals, Adventist Health Sierra Vista and Adventist Health Twin Cities, along with two imaging centers and 11 primary care and specialty clinics, effective June 9, 2024. Currently, Ashlock serves as the President of Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Hawai’i. Eleze Armstrong will serve as the Operations Executive of the Adventist Health Central Coast Service Area and continue as President of Adventist Health Twin Cities.

“Ryan has consistently demonstrated extraordinary leadership and dedication and I look forward to watching him continue to extend our mission alongside the talented Central Coast team,” said Kerry L. Heinrich, President and CEO of Adventist Health. “Ryan’s ability to drive performance, while maintaining a focus on team development and patient satisfaction, has been instrumental in his success. His strategic vision and operational expertise will be invaluable as he steps into this new role on the coast.”

Ashlock described the role as “a unique opportunity for Adventist Health, as we establish our presence on the Central Coast. I am excited about the mission-driven impact we will make together as a team. I look forward to joining the Adventist Health Central Coast Service Area and working alongside the incredible physicians, providers, and staff.”

Under Ashlock’s leadership at Adventist Health Castle, the organization expanded its physicians and providers tenfold, invested $62 million in capital and care and increased revenue by 35%. Ashlock also created Adventist Health Castle’s philanthropy program, which generated $3 million in two years to support primary care, oncology, and workforce development. Prior to his role at Adventist Health Castle, Ashlock was the finance officer at Adventist Health Feather River in Paradise, Calif., and the executive in charge during the Camp Fire evacuation, restoration, and recovery efforts.

“I am delighted that Ryan will lead our teams here on the Central Coast,” said Armstrong. “Ryan's energy, experience, and approach to empowering team members are a perfect fit for growing Adventist Health as a vibrant part of our communities. I’m enthusiastic about working together to achieve even more for the communities we serve.”

Ashlock earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at La Sierra University and an MBA at the University of California, Davis.

