Construction to begin for Force Main Replacement Project and Lift Station #13 in Atascadero Monday

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The City of Atascadero announced Saturday that its latest construction project on Lift Station #13 and Force Main Replacement is currently underway.

The overall project will rehab pavement between Carrizo Road and Chico Road as well as align a new segment on Santa Cruz Road and Traffic Way.

Wastewater collection is the main objective for the City in undergoing this project and replacing the capacity lift station will help that initiative greatly.

Construction started April 9 but will carry over until next spring as the new force main installation will begin April 22.

Work will begin at the south end of the project near the Orillas Way intersection before heading north.

Traffic will shrink to a single lane during the operations on Traffic Way between Orillas Way and Potrero Road within current work zone limits set for one block at a time.

Detour routes will be in place during roadway reconstruction as Traffic Way will be closed one block at a time for through traffic to reduce overall impacts.

Businesses and residents along Traffic Way will have driveway access during the project but may experience delays during certain construction times.

Pavement reconstruction on Traffic Way between Chico and Carrizo Roads is scheduled for the school summer break.

For more information or questions on the project contact the City's Public Works Department via phone at 805-470-3456 or via email at publicworks@atascadero.com.

Information and scheduling for the project can be found at the City's website.