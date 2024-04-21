Annual Templeton Beer Run returns for eighth year

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Templeton Recreation Department and REC Foundation will host the eighth Annual Templeton Beer Run at the Barrel House Brewing Company on June 1.

All are welcome to attend with all proceeds from the 5K run going toward supporting Templeton's recreational activities.

The course will take runners through Tin City and the local area with a finish line at the Brewing Company.

Participants 21 and older will begin with a .5 oz taster to begin the race and finish with a pint at the finish line.

Non-alcoholic drinks, kids' beverages and snacks will also be available to those who participate.

All who run will be entered into a raffle and all who register for the event before May 11 will take home a t-shirt celebrating the event.

Kids who run during the event will earn a 5K run medal as well.

Registration for the event opens at 7 a.m. and the run will begin at 8 a.m.. Adults can preregister for $45 and every first child per family will be $25 and $15 for each additional child.

Registration on race day will be $60 and for more information or registration, visit the Templeton REC Foundation website.