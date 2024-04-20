Five Cities Fire Authority begins weed abatement program

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) began its Annual Weed Abatement Program Thursday.

Initial inspections took place in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and the Oceano Community Services District as properties not in compliance received notices.

Properties that received said notices will have until May 24 to remove all fire hazards, after which the FCFA will re-inspect each one after they comply.

Non-compliant properties will be cleaned and cleared by a weed abatement contractor after this date and property owners will be charged for vegetation and fire hazard clearances if necessary.

For any questions, contact the FCFA via phone at 805-473-5486.