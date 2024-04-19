Fire crews and emergency services tend to aircraft emergency in Paso Robles Friday morning

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – First responders treated two injured at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport after an aircraft went off the runway Friday morning, detailed the City of Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services (DES).

The aircraft flipped over onto its roof about 300 feet off the runway and crews helped three people out of the plane, two of which required medical attention, according to the DES.

Fuel leaked from both wings of the plane which firefighters treated on the scene as they also helped one of the two patients to a local hospital in stable condition, explained the DES.

A total of 15 firefighters helped with the emergency alongside CAL FIRE/SLO County, the Paso Robles Police Department and the San Luis Ambulance Services, said the DES.