Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County chooses new county administrative officer Tuesday

County of San Luis Obispo
By
Published 11:17 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Supervisors chose Matt Pontes as their new County Administrative Officer Tuesday.

Pontes brings plenty of experience as a local Cal Poly graduate through his work with several agencies to combat wildfires and help ecosystems in California, Oregon and Washington.

Pontes remains committed to helping the county in whatever way he can and found this new opportunity as a chance to give back to his local community.

"It's imperative that we work together to address pressing issues such as homelessness, affordable housing, infrastructure improvement, and long-term financial stability," said Pontes. "By standing united, we can build a stronger, more vibrant future for our community.”

Pontes faced several challenges as both the Shasta County Executive Officer and in Santa Barbara County through public safety, mental health and criminal justice but is prepared for his new role starting April 29.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
KEYT
local government
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content