San Luis Obispo County chooses new county administrative officer Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Supervisors chose Matt Pontes as their new County Administrative Officer Tuesday.

Pontes brings plenty of experience as a local Cal Poly graduate through his work with several agencies to combat wildfires and help ecosystems in California, Oregon and Washington.

Pontes remains committed to helping the county in whatever way he can and found this new opportunity as a chance to give back to his local community.

"It's imperative that we work together to address pressing issues such as homelessness, affordable housing, infrastructure improvement, and long-term financial stability," said Pontes. "By standing united, we can build a stronger, more vibrant future for our community.”

Pontes faced several challenges as both the Shasta County Executive Officer and in Santa Barbara County through public safety, mental health and criminal justice but is prepared for his new role starting April 29.