San Luis Obispo Police Department provides update Monday on vandalism incident at Santa Rosa Park

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLO PD) provided an update Monday to a vandalism incident at Santa Rosa Park that occurred earlier this month.

Parks maintenance workers found large circle marks that littered the grass baseball field with significant turf damage, according to a tweet from SLO PD on April 8.

The SLO PD asked for community assistance in identifying the person responsible for the vandalization and a video was provided to officers recently.

Those with more information are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

