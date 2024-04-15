San Luis Obispo Police Department provides update Monday on vandalism incident at Santa Rosa Park

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLO PD) provided an update Monday to a vandalism incident at Santa Rosa Park that occurred earlier this month.

Parks maintenance workers found large circle marks that littered the grass baseball field with significant turf damage, according to a tweet from SLO PD on April 8.

The SLO PD asked for community assistance in identifying the person responsible for the vandalization and a video was provided to officers recently.

1/2 Last week, we shared that the Santa Rosa Park softball field was vandalized and asked for the community's assistance in identifying the person who spun donuts on the field. While the person hasn't been ID'd, we did get a short video from a nearby resident. pic.twitter.com/qqxvTx9YTu — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) April 15, 2024

Those with more information are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.