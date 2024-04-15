San Luis Obispo County to undergo drone mapping for broadband expansion this week

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Drone mapping that began last Saturday will continue until this Saturday due to San Luis Obispo County's broadband installation project in Oceano and Arroyo Grande.

Drones will fly overhead across both areas at about 200-3,000 feet as crews will also conduct safety checks and take ground measurements.

Work will happen daily with minimal sound disruptions between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Data collection for poles, wires, roads, sidewalks and curbs during this time will be for mapping purposes as the drone work will give a better timeline when completion is possible.