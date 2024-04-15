PG&E electricity project kicks off in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – PG&E will begin a major project this week to increase electric reliability.

It will help customers and support several new projects that will require more electricity.

PG&E crews will be installing a new distribution line to eliminate forecasted power line overloads.

69 total poles will be replaced on Broad Street and High Street and several new poles will also be added.

The project is scheduled to end around November.