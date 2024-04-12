PG&E Project to increase electric reliability for customers with new construction project Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced a major project starting Monday to increase electric reliability for San Luis Obispo customers.

This will include expanding the San Luis Ranch for wastewater treatment and electric vehicle charging areas by Tesla and the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority.

Crews will install a new distribution line to offset powerline overloads in warmer months due to increased energy demand.

Broad Street and High Street will have 69 new poles and additional work will occur underground near the intersections of Pacific, Walker and Bianchi Streets on Higuera Street.

Funding was approved last November which came from PG&E's General Rate Case and the project should end this November requiring lane closures on several roads.

Detours on narrow sections of High Street may be necessary and full traffic control will be in place during that time.

For more information on PG&E's latest project, visit its website.