Five Cities Fire Authority announces new Fire Chief Thursday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) announced new Fire Chief Scott Hallett Thursday after former Fire Chief Stephen Lieberman's retirement.

Hallett has over 32 years of experience in fire service, primarily in Atascadero where he spent 27 years as a firefighter, fire engineer and fire captain.

Hallet's new role begins April 29 after his past six years of service as an operations battalion chief for Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

A San Luis Obispo County native, Hallett's local and statewide aid toward fire service since graduating from Cal Poly in 1991.

“I am extremely honored and excited to join the Five Cities Fire Authority and serve the residents and visitors of these great communities,” said Hallett. “My kids have been my proudest life accomplishments, and my family has been incredibly supportive of this new chapter in my career.”

Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Executive Officer and Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson shared his thoughts on Hallet's appointment.

“The Five Cities Fire Authority is thrilled to welcome Mr. Hallett as its next Fire Chief," said Bronson. Mr. Hallett brings a strong operations background and has a long record in our County. We look forward to seeing Chief Hallett lead the Authority into the future.”