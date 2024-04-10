Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

CAPSLO is expanding unhoused resources in San Luis Obispo County

today at 9:09 am
Published 10:38 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO) closed escrow on a property in an effort to expand their resources for the unhoused population in San Luis Obispo.

The new property is located next to the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center. It is currently open all year long to help individuals with a temporary safe space to transition into a stable home and receive the medical attention needed whether physical or mental.

Programs at 40 Prado include recuptive care for people who would be discharged from the hospitals into the streets. The center offers a safe parking program for people who live in their vehicles. They have access to showers, meals and health services.

WIth a new property CAPSLO is dedicated to expand their services and programs.

Christina Rodriguez

