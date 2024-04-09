Water service replacement for both Sierra Bonita and Turtle Creek neighborhoods will pause Thursday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The City is notifying residents of both the Sierra Bonita and Turtle Creek Neighborhoods that water service replacement will temporarily pause on Thursday until April 22.

Work will resume on April 23 with the city anticipating completion for the project on Aug. 23 if weather allows.

Phase one of the project will focus on water replacements for said communities and phase two will begin with street resurfacing after phase one's end.

The project hopes to improve water services and pavement conditions within the neighborhoods and thanks residents for their patience.

Residents can follow updates through the city's official communication channels.

For additional questions, they can contact the City of Paso Robles Public Works Department at 805-237-3861.