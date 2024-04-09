San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrest 43-year-old for multiple driving violations Tuesday

GUADALUPE, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office (SLOCSO) deputies received word of a fight in Oceano Tuesday morning before one man involved with the situation drove off in a vehicle.

The Grover Beach resident was driving wildly on the wrong side of Highway 1 when SLOCSO deputies attempted a traffic stop.

The 43-year-old failed to yield at the traffic stop and SLOCSO deputies pursued the vehicle to Guadalupe where California Highway Patrol assisted SLOCSO to disable the car.

The Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team spoke with the man for an hour but he still refused to exit the car before the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrived to help, detailed the SLOCSO.

Deputies then forcefully removed the Grover Beach resident from the car with pepper balls where he exited and was promptly arrested by SLOCSO personnel.

The man was arrested for reckless driving, failure to yield to law enforcement, evading arrest and resisting arrest.